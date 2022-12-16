Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FXLV) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and accompanying Prospectus and Supplemental Prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). F45 investors have until February 6, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their F45 investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On July 16, 2021, F45 conducted its IPO, selling 18.75 million shares of common stock at $16 per share.

On July 26, 2022, after the market closed, F45 issued a “Strategic Update,” disclosing that it now expects its fiscal 2022 revenue “between $120 million and $130 million, compared to the prior guidance of $255 million to $275 million.” Based on a “comprehensive review of its strategic and financial priorities,” the Company would reduce its global workforce by about 110 positions. F45 also announced that its founder, CEO, and President, Adam Gilchrist, had stepped down.

On this news, F45’s stock price fell $2.16, or 61.5%, to close at $1.35 per share on July 27, 2022 (representing more than a 78% decline from the IPO price), thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that F45’s rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on, inter alia, franchisees opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchisees who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business, a model that was unsustainable.

If you purchased F45 common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

