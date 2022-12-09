Ralph Izzo Wins 2022 Platts Global Energy Lifetime Achievement Award

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2022

Award Highlights Izzo's Visionary Industry Leadership

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralph Izzo, executive chair of the board of directors for PSEG, has received the lifetime achievement award at the annual Platts Global Energy Awards. The award recognizes Izzo's lasting influence in the energy industry, leadership in the fight to curb climate change and efforts to champion diversity, equity and inclusion.

PSEG_Logo.jpg

"Ralph Izzo is a visionary leader who has led the transformation of a 119-year-old utility company," said Ralph LaRossa, CEO of PSEG. "As one of the first corporate leaders to recognize and speak out about the threat posed by climate change, Ralph has advocated for policies to address the threat since 2009, at the state and national level. He helped shape New Jersey's clean energy plan, and its continued investment in renewable energy, nuclear power and strengthening our infrastructure."

As part of a previously announced planned leadership succession process, Ralph Izzo will retire from the company on December 31, 2022.

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in 19 categories.

Read more about the event from S&P Global: Energy Companies from Europe, North America and Asia Won Honors at S&P Global Commodity Insights' 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards.

About PSEG
Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's commitment to ESG and sustainability is demonstrated in our net-zero 2030 climate vision and participation in the U.N. Race to Zero, as well as our inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the list of America's most JUST Companies. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. (https://corporate.pseg.com).

About S&P Global Commodity Insights
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value. We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including the most signiﬁcant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global. S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

Contact:
Marijke Shugrue
908-531-4253
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY61531&sd=2022-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ralph-izzo-wins-2022-platts-global-energy-lifetime-achievement-award-301699528.html

SOURCE PSEG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY61531&Transmission_Id=202212091411PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY61531&DateId=20221209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.