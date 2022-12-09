ND PAPER TO INCREASE EFFICIENCY AT RUMFORD DIVISION WITH SUPPORT FROM GRANT FUNDING

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RUMFORD, Maine, Dec. 9, 2022

RUMFORD, Maine, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Maine Governor Janet Mills announced an award of $1,000,000 from the final round of the Forest Recovery Initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to ND Paper (NDP) for an upcoming project at NDP's Rumford Division to enhance the efficiency of its R15 packaging paper machine.

ND_Paper_Logo.jpg

"This financial support will greatly assist our efforts to increase the efficiency of our R15 paper machine and, ultimately, the long-term sustainability of the Rumford Mill," said Ken Liu, Group Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With help from the State of Maine, we are able to improve critical areas on the machine that will benefit our customers and establish R15 as a leading producer of packaging papers in North America."

Administered through the Maine Technology Institute (MTI), the final round of the Forest Recovery Initiative awarded $14,000,000 in grant funding to nineteen organizations in an effort to increase company competitiveness and support wage-growth for Maine workers. According to MTI, 'grant recommendations align with the Maine Economic Development Strategy: 2020-2029 and Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan by supporting locally grown talent, promoting innovation, and building bridges for training and education opportunities to meet workforce needs and create family-sustaining jobs.'

"The work we're doing at our Rumford Division is a huge part of our future and our 100-year vision to thrive as a business and as a positive contributor to the communities in which we operate," said Liu. "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Governor Mills and the State of Maine for their support of both ND Paper and the forest products industry through this exceptional program."

About ND Paper

ND Paper is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, and is one of Maine's largest employers. The company operates the Rumford Mill and the Old Town Mill in Maine, a paper mill in Biron, WI, a recycled pulp mill in Fairmont, West Virginia, and a corrugated box plant in Sturtevant, Wisconsin.

favicon.png?sn=CL61650&sd=2022-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nd-paper-to-increase-efficiency-at-rumford-division-with-support-from-grant-funding-301699539.html

SOURCE ND Paper Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL61650&Transmission_Id=202212091500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL61650&DateId=20221209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.