Lattice Wins 2022 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award

1 minutes ago
Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it was selected as a winner of the Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company for the third year in a row at the 2022 Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards. GSA awards recognize companies that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, innovation, execution, and future opportunity, as determined by votes from GSA members.

“On behalf of all Lattice team members around the world, I thank the GSA for once again honoring Lattice with this prestigious award. I’m deeply grateful and proud to be part of such a creative and dedicated team who are committed to delivering breakthrough innovation to address our customers' needs,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice.

“The GSA congratulates Lattice Semiconductor on winning the 2022 Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award,” said Jodi Shelton, GSA CEO and co-founder. “The GSA Awards honor companies showcasing unparalleled excellence through their contributions to the industry, and we look forward to the innovation that Lattice will continue to accelerate.”

The annual GSA Awards celebrate the accomplishments of the semiconductor industry and honor the best performing companies and top leaders. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ semiconductor industry.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents more than 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005567/en/

