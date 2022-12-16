GLYFADA, Greece, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. ( SHIP) (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) announced the filing of an amendment to its Schedule TO and Offer to Purchase (the “Amendment”), both dated as of November 30, 2022, relating to the Company’s tender offer to purchase all outstanding Class E common stock purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) at a purchase price of $0.20 per Warrant, which tender offer will expire at the end of day, 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on January 10, 2023, unless extended or withdrawn. The Company has filed the Amendment on Schedule TO and the Amendment may be accessed from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.



About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the U.S. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company's operating fleet consists of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of approximately 12.5 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,020,012 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.

Certain Information Regarding the Tender Offer

The information in this press release describing Seanergy’s tender offer is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Seanergy’s securities in the tender offer. The tender offer will be made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related materials that Seanergy will distribute to its warrantholders, as they may be amended or supplemented. Warrantholders should read such Offer to Purchase and related materials carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the tender offer. Warrantholders of Seanergy may obtain a free copy of the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, the Offer to Purchase and other documents that Seanergy will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Warrantholders who would like to obtain a copy of these documents, without charge, or who have any questions, may direct their inquiries to Morrow Sodali LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, toll free at 800-662-5200. Warrantholders are urged to carefully read all of these materials prior to making any decision with respect to the tender offer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; broader market impacts arising from war (or threatened war) or international hostilities, such as between Russia and Ukraine; risks associated with the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Seanergy Investor Relations

Tel: +30 213 0181 522

E-mail: [email protected]

Capital Link, Inc.

Paul Lampoutis

230 Park Avenue Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169

Tel: (212) 661-7566

E-mail: [email protected]