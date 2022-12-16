W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 10 cents per share to be paid on December 28,2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005543/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership