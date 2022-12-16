Stacey D. Stewart Elected to Hologic Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that Stacey D. Stewart has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2023. Ms. Stewart was also appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee effective January 2, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005067/en/

Stacey_Stewart.jpg

Stacey D. Stewart (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Stewart has served as President and CEO of March of Dimes Inc., a leading non-profit organization, since November 2016. As previously announced, Ms. Stewart is expected to step down from March of Dimes at the end of this calendar year. Prior to March of Dimes, Ms. Stewart served in a variety of executive positions, from June 2009 to November 2016, including U.S. President of operations and executive vice president for Community Impact Leadership and Learning at United Way Worldwide, the world's largest charitable organization.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Stacey to our Board,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With her experience leading purpose-driven organizations and extensive background in finance, she brings additional depth to the operational expertise of our Board, along with valuable knowledge and perspective on healthcare, policy, and health equity.”

Ms. Stewart holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and statements regarding the Company's Board of Directors. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made by the Company as of this date and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be able to attract and retain qualified Board members or executives. These risks are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect the Company's business and prospects are described in the filings made by the Company with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented here to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221209005067r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005067/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.