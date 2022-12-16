Marin Software Announces its Amazon Ads Advanced Partner Status

Marin Software, one of the leading providers of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced it achieved Amazon Ads advanced partner status. MarinOne’s integration with the Amazon Ads API allows brands to easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Ads campaigns - including Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, Sponsored Display, and Amazon DSP.

The new partner recognition program from Amazon Ads gives partners the advanced partner status based on the growth they deliver for their advertising clients and their level of engagement and expertise with Amazon Ads products like sponsored ads and Amazon DSP.

“Our longstanding relationship with Amazon Ads and our expertise in the online retail space have helped us drive maximum performance for many Retail brands,” said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software. “We are thrilled to be recognized as an advanced partner and look forward to helping our clients further their selling and advertising efforts with Amazon Ads and deliver more return on their ad spend.”

Marin has helped advertisers manage and optimize over $40 billion in digital advertising spend since 2007 across search, social, and online retail for some of the world's biggest brands. MarinOne provides customers a single platform for paid search and social advertising as well as retail media, marketplace, and shopping campaigns, delivering a cross-channel view of performance.

MarinOne customers have a comprehensive suite of reporting, automation, and bidding tools to activate and help amplify their entire Amazon Ads campaign portfolio, both in and outside of Amazon’s stores. Advertisers can also leverage Amazon Attribution to connect their non-Amazon upper funnel ad spend across search and social channels with purchases in Amazon’s stores to measure every conversion.

Visit marinsoftware.com%2Fsolutions%2Fretail-and-marketplace-advertising to learn more.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

