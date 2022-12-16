RAMM Pharma Corp. Announces Appointment of new Interim-Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), is pleased to announce the appointment of José Roldan as interim-Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr Roldan succeeds Mr. Guillermo Delmonte who is currently on medical leave.

Mr. Roldan is a Public Accountant specializing in audits of financial and commercial institutions. He has extensive experience in the cannabis space coupled with knowledge of central bank regulations and International Financial Reporting Standards. Prior to joining RAMM, Mr. Roldan worked as a senior auditor with KPMG Uruguay for six years.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

RAMM Pharma is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other hemp-based products with a unique and diversified international production and sales platform. The Company operates an established pharmaceutical and medical product business in Uruguay that has developed several medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products that have been authorized for sale and/or compassionate use in several Latin American countries. RAMM also has a pipeline of new products, including registered hemp-based nutrition and specialized veterinary products, in various stages of approval and development, which are produced at the company's state-of-the-art, good-manufacturing-practice-certified formulation facility in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In Europe, RAMM's vertically integrated operations are based in Ragusa, Italy and Elbląg, Poland (60 kilometres east of Gdańsk), and include a hemp cultivation platform, and large extraction and processing facilities (in the final stages of commissioning in the case of Canapar Corp.).

RAMM Pharma includes wholly owned subsidiaries Canapar Corp., HemPoland S.p.a. Z.o.o., Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA, Glediser SA and RAMM Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.rammpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jimena Reyes
Executive Assistant
+598 2513 99 58
[email protected]

