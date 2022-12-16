VettaFi announced today that USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) will be added to its Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) and Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE) following the close of trading on Friday, December 16.

The Alerian MLP Index is a capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities. The Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index includes the same companies as the Alerian MLP Index, but allocates the same weight to each constituent at each rebalancing. “USA Compression is extremely pleased with its near-term inclusion within the Alerian MLP indices, which is consistent with natural gas compression services’ status as a vital component within the broader midstream value chain,” commented Eric D. Long, USA Compression’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Alerian Index Series is widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance.

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities, and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005587/en/