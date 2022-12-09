Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer, Christian Gonzalez-Ocasio. The Company intends to engage Mr. Gonzalez as a consultant for an interim period to help ensure a smooth transition with the Company's leadership team.

Goodness_Growth_Holdings_Logo.jpg

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley, MD, commented, "We're very grateful for Christian's many contributions to the Company over the past three years. His leadership was instrumental in our transformation as we expanded manufacturing capabilities and grew our network of dispensaries. We thank Christian for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Gonzalez had been serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Company since November 2020. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Operations, supporting manufacturing and retail initiatives, beginning in October 2019. The Company does not plan to immediately seek a replacement for the Chief Operating Officer position. Responsibilities of the position will be filled by a mix of existing internal resources.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property developer, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites, and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

Contact Information




Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Sam Gibbons

Amanda Hutcheson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior Manager, Communications

[email protected]

[email protected]

(612) 314-8995

(919) 815-1476

favicon.png?sn=CG61729&sd=2022-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-announces-departure-of-chief-operating-officer-301699558.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG61729&Transmission_Id=202212091630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG61729&DateId=20221209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.