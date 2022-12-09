PriceSmart Announces Leadership Transition

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2022

Sherry Bahrambeygui to Resign as CEO Effective February 3, 2023

Robert Price to Become Interim CEO

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) announced today that Sherry Bahrambeygui will be resigning as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 3, 2023, the date of the Company's annual stockholder meeting, in order to pursue new professional and philanthropic interests. Robert Price, the Company's founder and Chairman of the Board, will become Interim Chief Executive Officer. John Hildebrandt, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer. David Price, who currently serves as the Company's Vice President – Environmental and Social Responsibility and as a member of the Board, will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to the Interim CEO.

PriceSmart_Inc_Logo.jpg

As part of the PriceSmart leadership transition plan, Ms. Bahrambeygui will continue serving stockholders as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Prior to her tenure as CEO, she served on the Company's Board as a director for eight years, including having served as Vice Chairman and Chair of the Compensation Committee. Between now and February 3, Ms. Bahrambeygui will continue her employment and will work towards the orderly transition of her responsibilities. She has agreed to make herself available at the Company's request for up to 100 hours of transition support during the twelve months following her resignation.

"Sherry's performance as CEO during some of the most challenging years in the history of PriceSmart has been marked by record revenues and profits as well as membership growth, club growth and the launch of online shopping and delivery. The Company is poised to build on Sherry's and her team's accomplishments over the past four years. We appreciate all of her contributions and look forward to Sherry's continued strategic and operational input to drive the future success of PriceSmart," commented Chairman Robert Price.

"These past four years have been an incredibly challenging and professionally rewarding time. I have been so fortunate to work with an incredible team in the U.S. and in all of our markets that share my dedication to our employees and Members. While my day-to-day role is changing, I will remain connected to our incredible workforce by serving on the Board and helping build on the Company's record performance," said Ms. Bahrambeygui.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 50 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (nine in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, four in Trinidad; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open a warehouse club in San Miguel, El Salvador in the spring of 2023 and a warehouse club in Medellín, Colombia in the summer of 2023. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate 52 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: various political, economic and compliance risks associated with our international operations, adverse changes in economic conditions in our markets, natural disasters, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, our reliance on third party service providers, including those who support transaction and payment processing, data security and other technology services, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related factors and challenges, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact Michael L. McCleary, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer (858) 404-8826 or send an email to [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=LA61712&sd=2022-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pricesmart-announces-leadership-transition-301699583.html

SOURCE PriceSmart, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA61712&Transmission_Id=202212091630PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA61712&DateId=20221209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.