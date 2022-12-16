Talk/Text/Data usage incurred from Dec 3 - 7 for customers will be waived for those impacted by the North Carolina outage

What you need to know:

Verizon is waiving call/text/data usage incurred for postpaid consumer and small business customers* in North Carolina affected by the long-lasting power outage

Customers whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help residents in North Carolina impacted by the recent long-lasting power outage, Verizon is waiving postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from Dec 3 to Dec 7. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who relied on their mobile devices more than ever during the power outage.

This includes all postpaid customers in Moore County, NC.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and any whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

