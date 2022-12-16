Toronto, Canada, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GobiMin Inc. (“GobiMin” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GMN) is pleased to announce that it has received final payment of RMB50 million (approximately CAD9.7 million) in connection with the disposal of its Sawayaerdun Gold Project (the “Transaction”, as described in the Company’s press releases dated July 14, 2022 and August 17, 2022). The Transaction, consisting of the sale of the 100% indirect equity interest in a GobiMin’s wholly owned subsidiary which owns a 70% indirect equity interest in the company holding the mining licence of the Sawayaerdun Gold Project to Zijin Mining Group Northwest Co., resulted in net proceeds and repayment of loans and related interest to the Company for a total of RMB469.87 million (approximately CAD90.9 million).



About the Company

GobiMin, the shares of which are traded under the symbol GMN, is an investment issuer under the rules of the TSXV. It is principally engaged in the investment in properties, equity, debt or other securities as well as direct ownership stakes in various projects.

