NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME) at 09:14:21 A.M. Eastern Time for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $0.57.



Trading will remain halted until Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

