Itaú Unibanco - Material Fact - Payment Of Interest On Capital

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 9, 2022

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors, as of today, has approved the payment of interest on capital in lieu of the monthly dividend related to 2023, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, in accordance with the schedule below:

Base period

Base date Date of the last trading day at B3

Credit to specific account

Payment

January

12/29/2022

01/30/2023

02/01/2023

February

01/31/2023

02/27/2023

03/01/2023

March

02/28/2023

03/30/2023

04/03/2023

April

03/31/2023

04/27/2023

05/02/2023

May

04/28/2023

05/30/2023

06/01/2023

June

05/31/2023

06/29/2023

07/03/2023

July

06/30/2023

07/28/2023

08/01/2023

August

07/31/2023

08/30/2023

09/01/2023

September

08/31/2023

09/28/2023

10/02/2023

October

09/29/2023

10/30/2023

11/01/2023

November

10/31/2023

11/29/2023

12/01/2023

December

11/30/2023

12/19/2023

01/02/2024

If you have any question, please access www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores as follows: Contact IR > IR Services.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Note: Interest on capital amounts are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

