SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds VLDR, AERC, OFIX, and AIMC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw_LLP_Logo.jpg

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR), in connection with the proposed merger of VLDR with Ouster, Inc. ("Ouster"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VLDR shareholders will receive 0.8204 shares of Ouster common stock for each VLDR share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $0.96 based upon Ouster's December 8, 2022 closing price of $1.17. If you own VLDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vldr

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC), in connection with the proposed merger of AERC with Molekule, Inc. ("Molekule"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERC shareholders will own 50.5%, and Molekule shareholders will own 49.5% of the outstanding common equity of the combined company. If you own AERC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aerc

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of OFIX by SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ("SeaSpine"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OFIX shareholders will receive 0.4163 shares of SeaSpine common stock for each OFIX share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.97 based upon SeaSpine' December 8, 2022 closing price of $7.14. If you own OFIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ofix

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of AIMC by Regal Rexnord Corporation. Under the merger agreement, AIMC shareholders will receive $62.00 in cash for each share of AIMC common stock owned. If you own AIMC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aimc

favicon.png?sn=DC61646&sd=2022-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-vldr-aerc-ofix-and-aimc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301699511.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC61646&Transmission_Id=202212091720PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC61646&DateId=20221209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.