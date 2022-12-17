NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 19, 2022.



The following six companies will be added to the Index: CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIVN), Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBD), GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS), Baker Hughes Company (Nasdaq: BKR), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FANG).

The Nasdaq-100 Index is composed of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market and dates to January 1985 when it was launched along with the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, which is comprised of the 100 largest financial stocks on Nasdaq. These indexes act as benchmarks for financial products such as options, futures, and funds. The Nasdaq-100 is reconstituted each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter.

The Nasdaq-100 Index is the basis of the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ) which aims to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond with the Nasdaq-100 Index performance. In addition, options, futures and structured products based on the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Invesco QQQ Trust trade on various exchanges.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following seven companies will be removed from the Index: VeriSign, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRSN), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), Splunk Inc. (SPLK), Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), Match Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCH), DocuSign, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOCU), and NetEase, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTES).

Information

For information about the six companies to be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index, please visit the following respective company websites:

CoStar Group, Inc. – https://www.costargroup.com/

Rivian Automotive, Inc. – https://rivian.com/

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. – https://wbd.com/

GlobalFoundries Inc. – https://gf.com/

Baker Hughes Company – https://www.bakerhughes.com/

Diamondback Energy, Inc. – https://ir.diamondbackenergy.com/

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic, and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

