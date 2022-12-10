Data from ESCAPE-1 and ESCAPE-2 Approaches to Be Presented During Poster Sessions at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced new preclinical data from its Engineered Stem Cell Antibody Paired Evasion (ESCAPE) conditioning approach aimed at overcoming toxicity challenges associated with currently available conditioning regimens. Beam is advancing ESCAPE as part of its long-term strategy to support broad accessibility of base editing treatments for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) and other hematologic diseases. “Wave 2” of this strategy is focused on improving the safety and tolerability of conditioning regimens, a required pretreatment for patients receiving ex vivo gene editing treatment via autologous transplant that can be coupled with a treatment for SCD through multiplex base editing.



Beam is currently advancing two ESCAPE programs: “ESCAPE-1” and “ESCAPE-2.” In both strategies, hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) are multiplex edited to generate point mutations in the CD117 gene and a therapeutic edit for the treatment of SCD. The base edit to CD117, a well-categorized conditioning target, results in amino acid substitutions and is intended to allow these HSCs to evade elimination by the conditioning antibody. ESCAPE-1 has been designed to induce a therapeutic edit for SCD at the HGB1/2 gene to enable upregulation of fetal hemoglobin, while ESCAPE-2 is designed to install the therapeutic HbG-Makassar edit. Beam’s ESCAPE strategy is intended to allow the conditioning antibody to selectively clear unedited host cells while allowing cells containing the CD117 edit to engraft and proliferate in the presence of the antibody.

“We continue to make important progress with our ESCAPE strategy to improve conditioning regimens for patients ahead of autologous transplant, with a goal of expanding the number of patients who may be able to benefit from our novel therapeutic candidates,” said Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Beam. “We’re excited to share the first in vivo data from ESCAPE, which provide further evidence of our approach’s potential to enable less toxic pre-transplant conditioning, while minimizing treatment-related toxicities that arise from current busulfan-based conditioning. The latest findings for both ESCAPE-1 and ESCAPE-2 support their continued advancement as treatment approaches for SCD and other hematologic conditions in the future.”

ESCAPE-1 Data Summary

ESCAPE-1 consists of multiplex base edited HSCs that include a therapeutic edit for SCD at the HGB1/2 gene and an additional edit at CD117. Findings to be presented today include the first in vivo data for the program which build upon data shared earlier this year demonstrating that ESCAPE antibodies bound to wild-type CD117 and blocked binding of its ligand. In addition, the ESCAPE antibodies led to the depletion of unedited cells, while enriching for edited cells. Further, today’s data show:

Beam’s CD117 variants functioned comparably to its wild-type form in proliferation, differentiation, viability, and phosphorylation assays in vitro, supporting the notion that the edit does not alter the biological function of CD117

CD117 base-edited human CD34+ HSCs led to multilineage reconstitution in a mouse model comparable with unedited HSCs, consistent with the cells having retained their stem-like engraftment potential

Fc-engineered mAb-7 (anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody) did not induce mast-cell degranulation in vitro​

Multiplexing CD117 sgRNA with therapeutic sgRNAs (e.g. HBG1/2) with a single adenine base editor achieved greater than 85% A to G editing at CD117 in HSCs, which also contain the therapeutic edit

Multiplex base edited HSCs evaded mAb-mediated effects and CD117-ligand blocking, allowing for escape from depletion in vitro​ and in vivo

mAb-7 selectively depleted unedited cells from the bone marrow of mice transplanted with a 1:1 mixture of unedited and edited HSCs

Title: Engineered Stem Cell Antibody Paired Evasion 1 (ESCAPE-1): Paired HSC Epitope Engineering and Upregulation of Fetal Hemoglobin for Antibody-Mediated Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapy Conditioning for the Treatment of Hemoglobinopathies (1955)

Session Name: 701. Experimental Transplantation: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Date & Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

ESCAPE-2 Data Summary

In ESCAPE-2, Beam scientists screened two adenine base editor sgRNAs that could install the therapeutic HbG-Makassar edit and an edit in CD117 which was compatible with the conditioning mAb (“mAb-7”) previously developed for ESCAPE-1. In preclinical studies, Beam’s ESCAPE-2 strategy demonstrated highly efficient base editing of CD117 of HSCs and favorable mAb properties in vitro. Further, findings showed that primary human HSCs harboring the engineered epitope could effectively evade depletion by blocking of the CD117 ligand binding by a highly specific and potent mAb in vitro. Early in vitro biological assessment of receptor function suggested that the engineered CD117 epitope is compatible with normal function. During the poster session, Beam will also present additional in vivo data on ESCAPE-2, supporting its continued advancement and evaluation.

Title: Engineered Stem Cell Antibody Paired Evasion-2 (ESCAPE-2): Paired HSC Epitope Engineering and Direct Editing of Sickle Allele for Antibody-Mediated Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapy Conditioning for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease (4585)

Session Name: 701. Experimental Transplantation: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Date & Time: Monday, December 12, 2022, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

About Beam Therapeutics

