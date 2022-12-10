– ASH poster presentation summarizes preclinical data from SENTI-202, an off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy candidate engineered with a logic-gated gene circuit and multi-armed with crIL-15, that is advancing toward clinical development for hematologic malignancies –



– SENTI-202 is on track for IND filing in 2H 2023 –

– SENTI-202 aims to more precisely target tumor cells in CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing tumors such as acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, while sparing healthy cells –

– Senti Bio Investor Event to include an AML expert; in-person and webcast at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT today –

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company innovating next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary gene circuit platform, today announced a presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The presentation highlights preclinical data that led to the selection of SENTI-202 as the Company's lead oncology candidate. Senti Bio plans to evaluate SENTI-202 in patients with CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), with an anticipated filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the second half of 2023.

“The preclinical data presented at ASH demonstrates the progress made with our lead logic-gated gene circuit CAR-NK cell therapy, SENTI-202, which incorporates our OR gate, NOT gate, and calibrated release IL-15 technologies," said Tim Lu, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Senti Bio. "In both in vitro and in vivo models, we observed that SENTI-202 had significant and precise cancer-killing activity against AML, and significant protection of healthy cells from off-tumor cytotoxicity. We are hopeful that these preclinical results will translate into the clinic for patients with AML and MDS. The success of these gene circuits in the clinic would broadly enable off-the-shelf CAR-NK cells that precisely kill cancer cells while sparing healthy cells across multiple tumor indications."

In addition to Senti Bio presenting these data and the initial SENTI-202 clinical development plan, today’s Investor Event will also feature a presentation by Stephen A. Strickland, Jr., MD, MSCI, Director of Leukemia Research for the Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Network, who will review the current treatment landscape as well as the potential role for next-generation cell therapies in AML and MDS.

"I am excited about the potential for next-generation cell therapies, like SENTI-202, to target multiple disease pathways to overcome the often harsh tumor microenvironment and provide enhanced cancer-killing activity," said Dr. Strickland. "The outcome for patients with AML is poor, with a 5 year relative survival rate of approximately 30% at diagnosis and 5 month overall survival when relapsed/refractory1. New therapies with novel mechanisms of action are needed to combat this aggressive disease. I look forward to seeing possible improved treatment for patients and am hopeful that these novel technologies can enable greater tumor clearance with less off-tumor toxicity, and ultimately deeper and longer remissions."

SENTI-202, a Selective, Off-the-Shelf, Preclinical CAR-NK Cell Therapy with CD33 and/or FLT3 Activating CAR, Healthy Cell Protection from Endomucin (EMCN) Inhibitory CAR and Calibrated Release IL-15 for Hematologic Malignancies Including AML, Garrison et al. (Poster presentation: December 10, 2022)

New preclinical data for SENTI-202 were presented supporting Senti Bio’s approach of using an OR Gate to provide robust targeting of AML disease (blasts and leukemic stem cells (LSCs)), and a NOT Gate to protect healthy hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) from off-tumor toxicity.

SENTI-202 demonstrated significant aCAR-mediated anti-tumor activity, including in vivo tumor suppression in an AML xenotransplantation model, and significant in vitro killing of primary AML blasts and LSCs from patient samples. Targeting AML LSCs is believed to be essential for achieving longer-lasting remissions and/or curative outcomes and is, the Company believes, a potentially significant differentiating aspect of SENTI-202 compared to available therapies.





SENTI-202 demonstrated significant iCAR-mediated in vitro protection of primary healthy donor EMCN+ HSCs from off-tumor toxicity, and significant in vivo protection of EMCN+ model healthy cells from off-tumor toxicity. HSCs are responsible for lifelong hematopoiesis, and protecting them from off-tumor toxicity may broaden the therapeutic window for SENTI-202, enabling more precise and potentially more effective treatment.





SENTI-202 demonstrated sufficient crIL-15 expression to activate the IL-15 receptor pathway, shown to result in increased CAR-NK cell persistence and killing activity.



The SENTI-202 poster is available on the Senti Bio website .

To access the Investor Event via webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations page on the Senti Bio website.

About Senti Bio

Our mission is to create a new generation of smarter medicines that outmaneuver complex diseases using novel and unprecedented approaches. To accomplish this, we are building a synthetic biology platform that may enable us to program next-generation cell and gene therapies with what we refer to as Gene Circuits. These novel and proprietary Gene Circuits are designed to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions and respond to their cellular environments. We aim to design Gene Circuits to improve the intelligence of cell and gene therapies in order to enhance their therapeutic effectiveness, precision, and durability against a broad range of diseases that conventional medicines do not readily address.

Our synthetic biology platform utilizes off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with Gene Circuit technologies, to target particularly challenging liquid and solid tumor oncology indications. Our lead product candidate is SENTI-202 for the treatment of CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing hematologic malignancies, such as AML and MDS. We are developing an additional CAR-NK product candidate, SENTI-301A, for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and other GPC3 positive cancers. We also have a CAR-NK program for the treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC) and other CEA positive cancers, SENTI-401. We have also demonstrated the breadth of our Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology and have executed partnerships with Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics to advance these capabilities.

