NewAge, Inc. (NBEVQ) Shareholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Officers and Directors of NewAge, Inc.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased NewAge, Inc. ( NBEVQ) securities between January 18, 2018 and October 18, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. NewAge purports to produce and sell various beverages and other health products.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against the officers and directors of NewAge. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by February 6, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

What is this Case About: The Officers and Directors of NewAge, In. (

NBEVQ, Financial) Caused the Company to Issue False and Misleading Statements Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made a series of false and misleading statements concerning distribution agreements and partnerships with the U.S. military, expanded distribution of products to "all major retailers throughout Canada…", and agreements "with the largest food and beverage distributor in South Korea to expand to all major retail outlets throughout the country immediately." Defendants also made misleading statements regarding testing and developing CBD-infused beverages. Finally, defendants made misleading statements regarding its distribution agreement with Walmart.

In December 2020, NewAge completed its acquisition of Ariix. Thereafter, it developed concerns that Ariix had violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”). In August 2021, NewAge made a voluntary self-disclosure of suspected FCPA issues to the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC. The Company further disclosed that as of June 30, 2021, a material weakness existed relating to the Company's “failure to design and implement monitoring activities over the acquisition of Ariix that resulted in the ability to issue our consolidated financial statements [. . .].”

On January 10, 2022, NewAge announced defendant Brent Willis would resign as CEO, Director, and employee of the Company. NewAge announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief on August 30, 2022. As a result, the Company's stock stopped trading on September 8, 2022.

On October 18, 2022, the SEC announced it was taking legal action against defendant Willis as he engaged in a “multi-year fraud by disseminating numerous false and misleading press releases and making false public statements concerning NewAge’s business dealings, and aided and abetted NewAge’s disclosure of material information in violation of Regulation FD.”

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against NewAge, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:
Aaron Dumas
Robbins LLP
5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300
San Diego, CA 92122
[email protected]
(800) 350-6003
www.robbinsllp.com

https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/
ti?nf=ODcxMjQwMCM1MzA3Njk3IzIwMTExNjQ=
Robbins-LLP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.