Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP informs investors it is investigating the acquisition of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) by BP p.l.c (NYSE: BP). Under the terms of the agreement, Archaea stockholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of Archaea common stock owned.

Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) and Its Shareholders?

According to the Proxy Statement, Archaea's board approved a merger agreement with BP p.l.c for $26.00 per share in cash. The deal is valued at approximately $4.1 billion and is expected to close at the end of 2022. Robbins LLP is concerned that Archaea's board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

