GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 12, 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Castellum has received top marks in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (S&P CSA) and is the only Nordic property company to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, the S&P 500 ESG and several other related sustainability indices.

S&P CSA is an extremely prestigious sustainability benchmark and is one of the world's most comprehensive databases covering the sustainability initiatives and performance of listed companies. Only twelve Swedish companies are included in this year's ranking, and once again Castellum is the only Nordic property company on the list of the world's most sustainable companies.

The purpose of the index is to steer investors toward more sustainable investments. This year, over 7,500 listed companies reported to the evaluation, and only the best in the respective industries qualified for the index. Other Swedish companies on the list include Swedbank, BillerudKorsnäs and Volvo Cars.

"It is extremely gratifying to have placed so high in international rankings, but our focus is on future-proofing our own operation and continuing to promote the necessary climate transition," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Elland, Chief Sustainability Officer Castellum AB, + 46 31-60 74 26, [email protected]
Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, tel. +46 70-458 24 70

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

