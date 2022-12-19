Digitization of the Pawn Shop Industry

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") Pawn Trust, a Dinewise Company:

PawnTrust is first-to-market in the digitization of the pawn shop industry. PawnTrust will unveil the "Pawn It" and "Sell It" feature in January 2023, allowing consumers to get quotes and payments on pawned items almost instantaneously.

image.png

The NFT (Non-fungible Tokens) Marketplace will be launched in early 2023 as well, which will give all pawn shops the ability to sell their merchandise on the block chain marketplace.

PawnScan, a product of PawnTrust that grabs data to create a platform listing verified, active pawn brokers and lenders throughout the country, is live on the company's website, www.pawntrust.com.

In another big announcement that speaks to the evolution of this product is that microlending will be introduced as well in 2023, with small loans offered from $100 to $5,000, with a virtual underwriting method that can approve clients and fund the same day.

PawnTrust, a data intelligence platform in the pawn and microlending sectors, aims to create a trusted platform in the business of lending money to the masses by using certified, listed trustworthy pawn brokers and lenders in the United States.

PawnTrust is designed to take consumers far beyond the local, and will bring the pawn shop online to provide worldwide access. This will allow the customer the ability to easily do business online with a simplified process, rather than be constrained to a limited number of choices locally. This will break physical boundaries, allowing consumers to do business with all verified pawn shops in the country without ever leaving their home, and making PawnTrust a clear leader in the pawn shop industry.

PawnTrust is paving the way for the digital revolution in brick and mortar pawn shops by making the best use of technology, and offer a true one-stop pawn shop for anyone anywhere in the world to sell or pawn.

PawnTrust is a publicly-traded company (DWIS), and you can learn more about all their services at www.pawntrust.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

