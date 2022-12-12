South Korean government grants a new patent to Lleida.net, and it now has 218 patents worldwide

MADRID, Dec. 12, 2022

MADRID, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) has been granted a new 20-year patent by the South Korean government.

The recognition, which refers to its EIDAS-certified sourcing method, is the fourth recognition from the Seoul authorities and the 218th globally.

With this patent, Lleida.net reinforces its position as the leading company in the registered electronic signature, notification, and contracting industry, also in terms of innovation.

"South Korea is one of the world's leading markets in terms of adoption of new technology. Receiving one patent in South Korea is a milestone in itself, but to already have four makes it clear what our strength is in the East Asian markets," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and Founder of the company.

The company has described the concession as 'the first patented method acting under the EIDAS umbrella, which requires identification by electronic signature of the signing parties to be indubitable in a court of law'.

As Lleida.net told the market today, this patent has the potential to, directly and indirectly, generate three million euros in revenue over the next two decades.

In the region, the company has received patents in powers such as China, Japan, and India or the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Lleida.net's growth strategy in the electronic signature, notification, and contracting market in the countries where it is present and those it plans to be in the future includes a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

More than 60 countries in the five continents have granted patents to the company, including the European Union, United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and New Zealand.

Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris, and on BME Growth in Madrid.

In the first nine months of 2022, the company's sales grew by 25% compared to last year's period. Between January and September of this year, cumulative sales reached €15.7 million.

Likewise, its EBIDTA increased by 44% compared to the same period of the previous year.

