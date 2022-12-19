Monolithic Power Systems Signs Agreement with Vanguard International to Secure Semiconductor Supply

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) ( MPWR), a leading company in high-performance power solutions, today announced that MPS and Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS), a leading specialty IC foundry service provider, have entered into a foundry agreement to produce power semiconductors. MPS will utilize VIS’s 8-inch (200mm) wafer fabrication capabilities in its Singapore and Taiwan manufacturing facilities.

To secure semiconductor supplies for the long term, MPS is deepening partnerships with suppliers at key points in the supply chain. The products manufactured at VIS will meet the growing demand for power devices in datacenters, electric vehicles, solar inverters, robotics, and space systems.

“We are excited to partner with VIS to take advantage of their advanced and highly reliable platform to expand our capacity and meet our growing customers’ demands,” said Deming Xiao, SVP of Operations for MPS. “VIS’s leading specialty IC manufacturing expertise, combined with MPS’s product design capability, will deliver greater energy efficiency to new markets and applications, contributing to environmental sustainability.”

This agreement is a model of how MPS will augment its existing supplier relationships in Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and China by building more secure and resilient supply-chain partnerships while accelerating the development of next-generation technological innovation.

About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based electronics solutions. MPS's mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael R. Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

###

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
5808 Lake Washington Blvd NE 
Kirkland, WA 98033, USA 
Tel: +1 425-296-9956
www.monolithicpower.com
Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
[email protected]
