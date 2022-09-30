JinkoSolar's High-efficiency N-Type Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell Sets Our New Record with Maximum Conversion Efficiency of 26.4%

PR Newswire

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 12, 2022

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has achieved a major technical breakthrough for its 182 mm high-efficiency N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell. JinkoSolar has once again set a new record, achieving a maximum solar conversion efficiency of 26.4% for its 182 mm and above large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cell. This result has been independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology, China ("NIM").

JinkoSolar has built a globally competitive R&D team focused on advancing PV technology innovation and developing reliable implementation solutions. Through unremitting technical research efforts, the R&D team has developed bulk defect passivation technology, novel structure polysilicon contact, metal-silicon interface recombination restraint technology and other advanced technologies applicable to large-size solar cells to achieve a conversion efficiency of 26.4%, breaking the Company's previous record of 26.1% set in October.

Dr. Jin Hao, CTO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. commented, "We are proud to have achieved another major breakthrough in the conversion efficiency of N-type TOPCon cells after just two months, once again laying down an important milestone in our N-type technology innovation efforts. Every breakthrough in laboratory efficiency further lays the foundation for our large-scale mass production. Based on our clear roadmap for further efficiency improvements and cost reductions, we are confident that we will continue to deliver increasingly efficient, reliable and cost-effective products and services to our customers, and we remain dedicated to leading the industry to achieve the goal of clean energy transition."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar has 14 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of September 30, 2022.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email:[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolars-high-efficiency-n-type-monocrystalline-silicon-solar-cell-sets-our-new-record-with-maximum-conversion-efficiency-of-26-4-301700102.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

