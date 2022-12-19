Ingersoll Rand Inc. ( NYSE:IR, Financial), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has been named to both the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). These indices are some of the most prestigious and widely recognized standards for measuring corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress within and across industries.

To be considered for inclusion, companies are evaluated on ESG policies and actions through the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Ingersoll Rand ranked as the number one performer in the IEQ Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry in North America and number four globally.

Sustainability is a key component of Ingersoll Rand’s purpose to make life better and is fully embedded in every element of its decision-making process. The company’s Lead Sustainably strategic imperative focuses on two main areas: Grow Sustainably and Operate Sustainably.

“We grow and operate sustainably by offering intrinsically sustainable products and services, supporting our customers and improving our own operations,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “Inclusion on the DJSI demonstrates our commitment to leading sustainably, and as we continue to invest in these efforts, we are honored to be recognized for our progress.”

Ingersoll Rand has set ambitious sustainability goals for the future and proudly reports being on track to reach its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions and water and landfill use, which include:

Reducing absolute annual greenhouse gas emissions by 60%

Reducing absolute annual water consumption by 17%

Achieving zero waste to landfill for more than 50% of in-scope sites

