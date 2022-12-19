Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, is commencing today, through a subsidiary, a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGO). On Nov. 21, 2022, Merck announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Imago.

Upon the successful closing of the tender offer, stockholders of Imago will receive $36 in cash for each share of Imago common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the offer, without interest and subject to deduction for any required tax withholding. Following the purchase of shares in the tender offer, Imago will merge with and into a subsidiary of Merck, with Imago surviving the merger. As a result, Imago will become a subsidiary of Merck.

Merck will file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, which provides the terms of the tender offer. Additionally, Imago will file with the SEC a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 that includes the recommendation of the Imago board of directors that their stockholders accept the tender offer and tender their shares.

The tender offer will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 10, 2023, unless extended in accordance with the merger agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC. The closing of the tender offer is subject to certain conditions, including the tender of shares representing at least a majority of the total number of Imago’s outstanding shares, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

