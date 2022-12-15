KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tryp Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: TRYP) ( TRYPF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing intravenous-infused psilocin (the active metabolite of psilocybin) for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Jim Gilligan, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, December 15, 2022.



DATE: December 15, 2022

TIME: 2pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Ub0iE3



Tryp Therapeutics will also be available for 1x1 meetings with participating investors on Friday, December 16, Monday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 20.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Tryp Therapeutics announces publication of international PCT patent application for the intravenous administration of psilocin and psilocybin

Tryp Therapeutics announces results of first patient dosed in its Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of binge eating disorder (BED)

Tryp Therapeutics strengthens IP portfolio with provisional patent application for binge eating disorder treatment

Tryp Therapeutics strengthens IP portfolio with provisional patent application for fibromyalgia

About Tryp Therapeutics

Tryp Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary, novel formulations for the administration of psilocin in combination with psychotherapy to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Tryp’s lead program, TRP-8803, is a proprietary formulation of IV-infused psilocin (the active metabolite of psilocybin) for the potential treatment of eating disorders, chronic pain, and other indications. The Company has an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Binge Eating Disorder at the University of Florida and an upcoming Phase 2a clinical trial with the University of Michigan for the treatment of fibromyalgia, both of which are utilizing TRP-8802 (synthetic, oral psilocybin) to demonstrate efficacy in these indications. Subsequent studies are expected to utilize TRP-8803, which has the potential to further improve efficacy, safety and patient experience. For more information, please visit www.tryptherapeutics.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

President/Vice President

203.972.9200

[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]