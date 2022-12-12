Broadridge Named a Leader in Wealth Management Products by Everest Group

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022

Strengths include full coverage of wealth value chain and front-to-back solutions on a single platform, enabling advisors to manage end-to-end client journeys

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, has been recognized by industry analyst firm Everest Group as a Leader in its inaugural Wealth Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The report assesses 16 leading providers of wealth management products using Everest Group's PEAK Matrix framework, which is based on the evaluation of two key dimensions: Market Impact and Vision and Capability.

Broadridge is among the firms that received the highest scores in the categories of Vision and Strategy, Engagement and Commercial Model, and Support.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group," said Mike Alexander, President of Wealth Management at Broadridge. "The wealth management industry has evolved greatly over the past decade, and this recognition further showcases Broadridge's continued dedication to meeting the needs of our clients through smart and innovative product options amid an evolving landscape."

The report qualified that Leaders have extensive coverage across the value chain and have heavily invested in developing advanced capabilities by leveraging technologies such as AI/ML, RPA, and API integrations. Leaders differentiate themselves by offering innovative products and allied services along with improving customer experience through hyper-personalized services.

According to Everest Group, the following strengths are unique to Broadridge:

  • Full coverage of wealth value chain and front-to-back solutions on a single platform, enabling advisors to manage end-to-end client journeys
  • Strong partner ecosystem, marketplace offerings, development portal for API products, and integration with WealthTechs such as Envestnet and Wealthbox, providing clients the option to assemble and choose various solutions
  • Dedicated investments in organic and inorganic growth strategy, allowing Broadridge to sustain market presence and cater to changing demand themes such as alternative and digital assets

Broadridge's wealth management platform serves the top 20 North American wealth providers and is an open-architecture, component-based ecosystem that pioneers wealth management technology. The flexible, scalable platform is powered by an aggregated data layer, designed to help firms drive innovation, perform more effectively at scale and deliver a digital, modernized client, advisor and operations experience. Over the last year, Broadridge launched two additional wealth management solutions including InvestorView, a single platform providing wealth managers access to direct-measured investor data from over 800 contributing industry sources and insights, and Wealth InFocus, a new communication experience that enables digital channels to reduce cost of communication while simultaneously increasing engagement and reinforcement of the value the advisor.

"In the past few years, the wealth management industry has seen massive shifts in terms of customer expectations, the rise of non-traditional asset classes, and a strict regulatory landscape. In response, wealth managers are democratizing wealth management services, enabling access to innovative products, and providing hyper-personalized services. Wealth management technology providers continue to invest in technology to enable end-to-end digitalization of the wealth management value chain and enhance capabilities by leveraging AL-/ML-based solutions," according to Kriti Gupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Focused investments in building front-to-back solutions on a single platform, tapping into emerging demand themes such as alternative and digital assets, significant partnerships with WealthTechs in enabling clients to assemble best solutions, and client appreciation for their industry expertise and platform maturity have helped Broadridge secure a position as a Leader on the Everest Group Wealth Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

Everest Group's assessment is based on its annual Request for Information process for the calendar year 2022, interactions with wealth management product providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the wealth management market.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
[email protected]

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Broadridge_Wealth_Management_Products.jpg

broadridge_financial_solutions.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY61585&sd=2022-12-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-named-a-leader-in-wealth-management-products-by-everest-group-301699818.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY61585&Transmission_Id=202212120645PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY61585&DateId=20221212
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.