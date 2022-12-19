The Nasdaq-100 is one of the world’s leading large-cap growth indexes, composed of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq based on market capitalization



Baker Hughes is the first energy technology company to be added

HOUSTON and LONDON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes ( BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday it has been added to the Nasdaq-100® Index, the top 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies on The Nasdaq based on market capitalization. Nasdaq announced the inclusion on Friday, Dec. 9, which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, Dec. 19.

“We are proud to be included in the Nasdaq-100 as one of its first energy companies and the first energy technology company,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. “This recognition is testament to the significant progress Baker Hughes has made and continues to make along our strategic roadmap — taking energy forward as we transform our core operations, invest for growth in new energy and industrial sectors, and consistently deliver strong returns for our shareholders.”

Baker Hughes transferred its stock exchange listing to Nasdaq in late 2021, joining a select group of companies at the forefront of technology, innovation and sustainability.

Established in January 1985, the Nasdaq-100 Index is home to category-defining companies on the forefront of innovation. The Nasdaq-100 is updated annually and is subject to change.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

