Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a leader in payment processing and commerce technology, announced that it has successfully processed transactions in Europe using the company’s SkyTab point-of-sale (POS) and VenueNext mobile ordering solutions.

SkyTab is a next-generation restaurant POS system which includes cutting-edge hardware, robust functionality, powerful management tools, and various mobile solutions. VenueNext delivers a contactless, mobile ordering experience for all types of venues, including stadiums, arenas, theme parks, and entertainment facilities, as well as hotels and resorts.

“These successful cross-border transactions through our flagship commerce technology solutions are an important milestone as we expand our services to Europe and beyond,” stated Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman. “This is just the first step as we launch a truly global unified payments experience across the world.”

Shift4 plans to launch SkyTab and VenueNext in Europe next year as part of a complete offering of card-present and card-not-present solutions.

About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems worldwide. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

