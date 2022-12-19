Oportun Wins Tearsheet Challenger Award for Serving the Underserved

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (

OPRT, Financial), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it has been named the winner of the 2022 Tearsheet Challenger Award in the category of Serving the Underserved. Oportun was recognized for helping people build financial resiliency and providing financial inclusion for hardworking people who have been traditionally ignored by the financial mainstream and helping them build a better future.

The Tearsheet Challenger Awards are one of the financial industry's top awards programs and recognize industry leaders in financial services and fintech forging ahead with new services and products to help customers save, move, and borrow money in the modern era. This is the first time Oportun has received this celebrated award.

“We are proud to be recognized by Tearsheet for delivering on our mission of helping hardworking people build a better future through responsible, affordable, and accessible financial services that have helped more than a million people establish a credit history,” said Raul Vazquez, Oportun CEO. “Our technology-driven approach to borrowing, saving, banking and investing puts a better financial future within our members’ reach.”

Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of $3,000 annually for rainy days and other needs.

About Oportun
Oportun ( OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its 1.9 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $8.5 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
[email protected]

Media Contact
Usher Lieberman
(650) 769-9414
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxMjI3NCM1MzA3MzA4IzIxMjQyMzQ=
Oportun-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.