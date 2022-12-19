Transphorm%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today President & COO, Primit Parikh, Ph.D., will present at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues, which is being held virtually on December 13, 2022. Management is scheduled to host a live fireside chat and will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.

Oppenheimer 5G Summit Conference

Fireside Chat Date & Time: Tuesday, December 13th at 9:55 a.m. ET Webcast: Registration+Link

To schedule a meeting with the team, please contact a conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing [email protected]. An archived replay of the presentation will be made available in the Events & Webcasts section of Transphorm’s website.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

