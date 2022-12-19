Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of Huco Consulting, Inc. (“Huco”), a leading consultant specializing in the implementation of environment, health and safety (EHS) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) systems and software for industrial, commercial and government clients. Huco’s leadership team, including co-founders Ron Huijsman and Sameer Vyas, will join Montrose’s Advisory and Specialty Services business, led by Senior Vice President Mark Hall. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Huco is a team of EHS & ESG data management system consultants based in North America. Going beyond software, Huco supports clients from a variety of industries with the content, work processes, integrations, outputs, reporting and change management processes needed to sustain an information management system, enabling them to better monitor their environmental impacts, including carbon footprint, improve employee safety, and decrease compliance risk while reducing costs, improving efficiency and creating value.

“As environmental reporting needs increase for companies, the demand for systematic compliance and data aggregation is growing fast,” said Mark Hall, Senior Vice President of Advisory and Specialty Services. “With the addition of the experienced Huco team, we enhance our data offerings, expanding support for the compliance and ESG/Sustainability needs of our clients as we continue to pioneer real-time environmental monitoring and consolidated reporting. We welcome the Huco team and are excited to join talents with one of the top consulting firms for integrating EHS & ESG data.”

Huco’s co-founders Ron Huijsman and Sameer Vyas added: “We are thrilled to be joining Montrose, as our consulting businesses are highly complementary and we work with many of the same clients today. Our passion is creating and sustaining data management systems that not only manage compliance, risk and sustainability, but also create value for our clients’ organization, customers, people and other stakeholders. As part of the larger Montrose platform, we will be able to reach many more clients with our partners and do so with an organization that is fully committed to supporting our development, people and client solutions. We are excited to hit the ground running together in 2023.”

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2,500 employees across over 75 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering and operations, enabling the company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit montrose-env.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “expect”, and “may”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

