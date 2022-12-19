Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a global medtech leader, today announced it was again named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), including both DJSI World and DJSI North America. Baxter has proudly been included in the DJSI World and DJSI North America each year since they launched, in 1999 and 2005, respectively.

“We have long championed our responsibility as a corporate citizen to operate sustainably, with the wellbeing of Baxter’s patients, employees, customers, communities and the planet always at the heart of what we do – and how we do it,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Baxter is honored by our continued recognition in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to contribute to a more sustainable future.”

In the 2022 indices, Baxter’s score placed it in the top three percent of peer companies assessed within the healthcare equipment and supplies industry, with leading performance in environmental reporting, marketing practices, policy influence and social reporting.

The DJSI has provided leading global sustainability benchmarking since its launch in 1999, evaluating companies’ performance based on environmental, social and governance criteria. The indices help investors integrate sustainability considerations into their investment processes and serve as globally recognized designations of the most sustainable companies.

With a commitment+to+corporate+responsibility (CR) that prioritizes action, Baxter has made a consistent and significant impact since the DJSI’s inception. Grounded in three pillars – to “Empower our Patients,” “Protect our Planet,” and “Champion our People and Communities” – the company is currently focused on advancing+10+specific+CR+goals. Baxter’s commitment is underpinned by its overarching approach to governance, which embeds ethics and compliance, human rights, diversity, equity and inclusion and privacy and data protection in all actions.

About Corporate Responsibility at Baxter: Making a Meaningful Difference Worldwide

Responsible corporate citizenship advances Baxter’s aspirations as a healthcare leader, sparks innovation globally and reinforces the dedication of our employees to doing business the right way. Our commitment to “Empower our Patients,” “Protect our Planet,” and “Champion our People and Communities” guides our efforts as a socially responsible and sustainable business and as an employer of choice focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. We are privileged to be included on various lists such as 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, FTSE Russell’s FTSE4Good Index and Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies, among numerous other regional and country-specific recognitions across the globe. Learn more about Baxter’s corporate responsibility initiatives here.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For more than 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning Baxter’s 2030 corporate responsibility goals. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: adequacy of the company's cash flows from operations and other sources of liquidity to meet its ongoing cash obligations and fund its investment program (including with respect to its corporate responsibility goals); future actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005203/en/