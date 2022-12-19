PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sortis Holdings ( SOHI) (the “Company” or “Sortis”), — a platform enabling highly scalable experiential lifestyle brands to accelerate growth and impact — today announced the appointment of Dusti Guzmàn to its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Guzmàn and his team within Sortis’ portfolio of individual brands will lead the holistic people offense for the company.



“At Sortis, we’re committed to the success not only of our exceptional collection of brands, but to the hardworking and talented individuals who bring them to life,” said Paul Brenneke, Executive Chairman of Sortis. “As a functional leader, Dusti will be a key partner in advancing Sortis as a choice employer, inspiring our team members, and upholding our culture and core values.”

Guzmàn boasts three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, having started his career as a server and going on to succeed in various leadership roles in operations and human resources. He is passionate about his work in developing and leading teams responsible for human resources, talent acquisition, talent training and development, benefits, risk management, HRIS, and organizational development.

“Sortis is at the forefront of culture and is helping legacy brands scale in a meaningful way as a catalyst to move society forward,” said Guzmàn. “I have dear admiration for that mission and am proud to have an opportunity to build comprehensive programs to support the incredible team members behind our brands.”

Guzmàn was recently the Global Head of Human Resources as Azumi Ltd. Prior experience also includes a similar role at McCormick and Schmicks Restaurants, Starr Restaurants, Sprinkle Cupcakes, and Innovative Dining Group.

About Sortis Holdings, Inc.

Sortis Holdings, Inc. ( SOHI) is a collection of brands that combine creative vision with business acumen. Sortis intends to power its brands across hotel & lodging, coffee, food & beverage, and beauty & wellness to drive culture forward, uniting purpose and profit to thoughtfully scale its companies and offer exceptional experiences to its customers. To learn more about Sortis, please visit sortisholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking, including statements: regarding future operations of businesses recently acquired by Sortis; potential future acquisitions; attributes of the Sortis platform; and growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the inability of the parties to successfully or timely complete proposed or desired transaction; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of proposed transactions; the challenges with managing a diversified business portfolio; and risks associated with the acquired businesses, including changes in customer behavior or government regulation to address COVID-19. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements.

Sortis Press Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Zach Kadletz and Anna Rutter

949-574-3860

[email protected]

Sortis Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach and Cody Cree

949-574-3860

[email protected]