Sortis Holdings Names Dusti Guzmàn as Chief Human Resources Officer

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sortis Holdings ( SOHI) (the “Company” or “Sortis”), — a platform enabling highly scalable experiential lifestyle brands to accelerate growth and impact — today announced the appointment of Dusti Guzmàn to its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Guzmàn and his team within Sortis’ portfolio of individual brands will lead the holistic people offense for the company.

“At Sortis, we’re committed to the success not only of our exceptional collection of brands, but to the hardworking and talented individuals who bring them to life,” said Paul Brenneke, Executive Chairman of Sortis. “As a functional leader, Dusti will be a key partner in advancing Sortis as a choice employer, inspiring our team members, and upholding our culture and core values.”

Guzmàn boasts three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, having started his career as a server and going on to succeed in various leadership roles in operations and human resources. He is passionate about his work in developing and leading teams responsible for human resources, talent acquisition, talent training and development, benefits, risk management, HRIS, and organizational development.

“Sortis is at the forefront of culture and is helping legacy brands scale in a meaningful way as a catalyst to move society forward,” said Guzmàn. “I have dear admiration for that mission and am proud to have an opportunity to build comprehensive programs to support the incredible team members behind our brands.”

Guzmàn was recently the Global Head of Human Resources as Azumi Ltd. Prior experience also includes a similar role at McCormick and Schmicks Restaurants, Starr Restaurants, Sprinkle Cupcakes, and Innovative Dining Group.

About Sortis Holdings, Inc.
Sortis Holdings, Inc. ( SOHI) is a collection of brands that combine creative vision with business acumen. Sortis intends to power its brands across hotel & lodging, coffee, food & beverage, and beauty & wellness to drive culture forward, uniting purpose and profit to thoughtfully scale its companies and offer exceptional experiences to its customers. To learn more about Sortis, please visit sortisholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking, including statements: regarding future operations of businesses recently acquired by Sortis; potential future acquisitions; attributes of the Sortis platform; and growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the inability of the parties to successfully or timely complete proposed or desired transaction; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of proposed transactions; the challenges with managing a diversified business portfolio; and risks associated with the acquired businesses, including changes in customer behavior or government regulation to address COVID-19. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements.

Sortis Press Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Zach Kadletz and Anna Rutter
949-574-3860
[email protected]

Sortis Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach and Cody Cree
949-574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxMjAzMyM1MzA2NTU4IzIyMzM3MjA=
Sortis-Holdings-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.