Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (“RSI”) (NYSE: RSI), a leading online betting and gaming operator of the RushBet brand in Colombia and Mexico, has opened two new state-of-the-art offices in Bogota and Medellin to support RSI’s continued expansion of its Latin America presence and the growth of the RushBet brand.

In the heart of Bogota, RSI has opened a new 8,000-square-foot office to serve as the headquarters for its Latin America operations team. The office’s cutting-edge design embodies RSI's culture of innovation and reflects the fun nature of the gaming industry: a full multimedia wall for watching live sports surrounds the office space; an actual basketball court functions as the marketing team’s space; conference rooms are designed like poker rooms; a production set simulates a stadium; lamps throughout the building resemble casino cards; and the cafeteria is a replica of RushBet's sports bars.

In Medellin’s famed El Poblado neighborhood, RSI has expanded its technology hub to house a team of the area’s top tech talent to support RSI’s global technology platform. RSI chose Medellin due to its growing tech talent, which is supported by the local government’s substantial investment in its "Valle de Software" initiative to create a software valley by attracting IT businesses and training students from its best Latin American universities to become future professionals in IT fields. Moreover, the region has a solid business base with more than 163,000 companies in different economic sectors, which provides RSI with a vast network of partners and suppliers.

Opening these new offices is an important step for RSI as it continues to execute its development plans in Colombia, Mexico, and in the future throughout other markets in Latin America.

“We are investing in the region’s future and recognize the importance of earning the trust and respect of the communities where we operate,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer at RSI. “It’s important to have the brightest and strongest local teams to execute RSI’s ambitious growth strategy.” RSI was the first U.S.-based online operator to launch in Colombia and has grown to become one of its top three market leaders. Notably, Rush Street Interactive has partnered with many of the leading media companies, banks, retailers, and sports leagues with strong influences in the region, including recently expanding its exclusive partnership with LaLiga from only Colombia to now include all of South America.

“These new state-of-the art offices further exemplify our innovation and continued investment in Latin America and the future growth we expect in the region," added Schwartz. “It was important for us to invest in creating world-class facilities to continue to attract and retain top industry talent, who play a vital role in RSI’s ongoing growth in Latin America.”

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

