Princess Gift Cards Make the Perfect Last-Minute Gift For Holiday Shopping Procrastinators

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2022 holidays quickly closing in and nearly 80% of consumers saying they'll be waiting until the last minute to complete their shopping, Princess Cruises is offering a stress-free way to find that perfect gift for even the pickiest of people – a gift card that can be used to book any of the line's sailings worldwide while providing convenience and value for the shopper and recipient alike.

Princess_Gift_Card_Hanukkah.jpg

A Princess Cruises gift card is the perfect option for procrastinators – no last-minute shopping marathons, crowded parking lots or checkout lines, just an easy and hassle-free way to book an unforgettable seagoing adventure to 330 destinations across all seven continents. The cards are available in multiple holiday-themed varieties and can also be used for any onboard purchase, from a luxurious spa treatment to a variety of activities ashore.

"Everybody loves to travel, and our gift cards make the perfect holiday gift -- not only are they convenient and widely available but put you at the top of Santa's nice list for sure," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

And for those still scrambling for gifts even on Christmas Eve, Princess offers eGift Cards that can be sent instantly via email, or scheduled for a future delivery date and time. Cards can also be customized with multiple designs with the option to add a personal photo or even audio. For those who prefer to send gifts via mail, traditional gift cards free shipping by First-Class USPS for orders $100 or more.

eGift Cards and Traditional Gift Cards are available at https://www.princess.com/learn/cruise-gifts-celebrations/overview/gift-cards/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).     

Princess_Gift_Card_Christmas.jpg

Princess_Cruises_Holiday.jpg

Princess_Cruises_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA61928&sd=2022-12-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princess-gift-cards-make-the-perfect-last-minute-gift-for-holiday-shopping-procrastinators-301699772.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA61928&Transmission_Id=202212120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA61928&DateId=20221212
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.