Black Knight Originations Market Monitor: Purchase Locks Fall 22% in November Despite Lower Rates; Seasonal Slowdown Amplified by Affordability, Inventory Pressures

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022

  • The Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices from Black Knight showed 30-year rates fell 48 basis points in the month to finish November at 6.58%; but still 3.3 percentage points higher than this time last year

  • Despite the rate reduction, overall lock volumes dropped 21.5% in November and are now down 39% over the past three months and 68% off last year's level

  • All loan purposes were off by similar amounts, with purchase locks down 22%, rate/term refis down 17% and cash-out refis down 18%, with total refinance locks making up 15% of the month's overall activity

  • Headwinds from both interest rates and affordability continue to challenge purchase lending, with the dollar volume of such locks down 37% over the past three months and more than 50% from November 2021

  • Purchase lock counts -- which exclude the impact of rising home prices -- were down 48% year over year and 27% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019

  • Credit scores for cash-out refinances fell 4 points to 686 (down 40 points over the past 12 months) but remained unchanged for purchase and rate/term refinance transactions

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), which surged amid rising rates, pulled back slightly to 10% for the month from 13% in October as the interest rate dip pushed demand back toward fixed rates

  • Nonconforming locks (including jumbo and expanded guidelines) as a share of the month's total volume continued to fall in November, with conforming and FHA locks picking up market share as a result

  • Both the average purchase price and average loan amount fell in November to $414,000 (-1.3% M/M) and $340,000 (-2.2% M/M), respectively

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) announced the release of its latest Originations Market Monitor report, looking at mortgage origination data through November month-end. Leveraging daily rate lock data from the Black Knight Optimal Blue PPE -- mortgage lending's most widely used pricing engine -- the Originations Market Monitor provides the industry's earliest and most comprehensive view of origination activity.

Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

"Mortgage rates pulled back slightly in November based on what the market perceived as good inflation news," said Scott Happ, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. "The spread between mortgage rates and the 10-year Treasury yield narrowed by 13 basis points during the month to 283 basis points in a sign that investors and lenders may be seeking to accelerate the impact of falling rates. But, despite the improvement in rates, lock activity remained subdued."

The month's pipeline data showed overall rate lock dollar volume down 21.5% month over month, remaining at the lowest level since February 2019. The across-the-board decline was driven by a 22% drop in purchase locks, reflecting the strong impact of seasonality, the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and the lack of housing inventory. Refinance activity continued to fall by double digits, with cash-outs now down 86% and rate/term down 93% from November 2021. Combined, refinance activity made up 15% of the month's lock activity, a near-record low share. When excluding the impact of record home price growth on volumes over the last several years by looking at the raw number lock counts, the data shows them down 48% year over year and 27% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

"While we would normally expect some seasonal pullback in activity in November, we are also seeing exceptionally strong headwinds in purchase activity from continued affordability challenges and a refinance market that has dwindled to all but nonexistent levels," Happ continued. "Stalled inventory and rates nearly twice what they were a year ago are combining to negate the benefits of recent home price and rate declines from an affordability perspective."

Each month's Originations Market Monitor provides high-level origination metrics for the U.S. and the top 20 metropolitan statistical areas by share of total origination volume. Much more detail on November's origination activity can be found in the full Black Knight Originations Market Monitor report.

About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serving their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com/.

For more information:




Michelle Kersch

Mitch Cohen

904.854.5043

704.890.8158

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL61388&sd=2022-12-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knight-originations-market-monitor-purchase-locks-fall-22-in-november-despite-lower-rates-seasonal-slowdown-amplified-by-affordability-inventory-pressures-301699756.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL61388&Transmission_Id=202212120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL61388&DateId=20221212
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.