Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Utegration, a portfolio company of RLH Equity Partners (RLH), on its pending sale to Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH). Utegration is a full-service SAP® consulting and solutions company focused solely on the utilities and energy industries. The transaction is being led by the Harris Williams Technology+Group and Business+Services+Group, including Priyanka+Naithani, Anthony+Basmajian, Derek+Lewis, John Chase, and Joe Bourque.

“The importance of high-quality assets has never been as pronounced as it is today. Strategic acquirers are actively pursuing opportunities like Utegration that provide sector expertise, thought leadership, complementary software and services, and IP that extend the capabilities of software solutions like SAP®. Over the past few years, Utegration CEO Bart Thielbar and his team have made deliberate investments in these areas,” said Priyanka Naithani, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“Utegration has a long history with SAP® and deep customer relationships across the North American utilities and energy sectors. We are excited to watch Utegration and Cognizant’s partnership grow in the coming years,” said Anthony Basmajian, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Utegration is a full-service consulting and solutions provider specializing in analytics, SAP® technology, and SAP®-certified products for the utilities and energy sectors. Utegration builds and optimizes new technology for finance, regulatory, customer management, and asset operations to maximize clients’ return on investment, while minimizing risk and complexity. Their industry experts have earned the trust of energy and water providers across North America with outcome-driven roadmaps and a track record of successful implementations.

RLH partners with passionate entrepreneurs in uniquely positioned, high-growth, knowledge-based enterprises driven by macro changes in technology, healthcare, and regulatory environments. RLH’s portfolio companies concentrate on offering specialized consulting, engineering, systems integration and professional services with $30 million to $150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team delivers strategic and operational guidance to its portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. RLH’s insights and processes to support entrepreneurs in building market-leading enterprises have been honed over RLH's more than 40-year history of successful investing.

Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, helping clients across industries modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in today’s fast-changing world.

