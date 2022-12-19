Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year for 2023 – Techno Blue

2 hours ago
Bold, electrifying color showcases the vibrant energy of today

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced its 2023 Global Automotive Color of the Year – Techno Blue. This is the 9th year the company has featured a trending color.

Axalta’s 2022 Automotive Color Trends ‘Powered by Color’ highlights the generational trends, changing reality and positive outlook that shaped this 2023 selection. Techno Blue is a pulsating color that is right on beat with the rhythm of today’s lively energy. The modern, whimsical shade also embodies the transition from the real to virtual world.

“This year’s color is vibrant and radiates positivity,” said Hadi Awada, Senior Vice President, Global Mobility at Axalta. “Techno Blue is a bold contrast to the luxurious Royal Magenta, Axalta’s 2022 Color of the Year, shifting people’s mindsets towards futuristic thinking. I’m proud that our Mobility team continues to drive trends throughout the automotive industry.”

Techno Blue is formulated for various coating solutions and enriches the already diverse Axalta color palette. As a leading color expert in paint and coatings, Axalta uses its innovative technology, advanced color formulations and proprietary insights into global and regional color preferences to drive future color trends.

For more information about the Global Automotive Color of the Year for 2023 and Axalta's color capabilities, visit axalta.com/color.


About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.

