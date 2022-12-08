Limitless X Attends and Sponsors The 14th Annual World MMA Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless X Inc., (OTCQB: VYBE) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency, is pleased to announce that Vybe.com and Limitless X were sponsors at the 14th annual World MMA Awards, that took place on December 8th, 2022 at the Sahara Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Limitless X's CEO Jas Mathur and President Kenneth Haller were among those that joined and celebrated the award show. Both VYBE and Limitless X logos appeared throughout the show as awards were presented.

Dubbed the "Oscars of MMA," the World MMA Awards are presented by Fighters Only Magazine, the world's biggest MMA magazine, to honor exceptional performance in various aspects of mixed martial arts.

Limitless X's CEO Jas Mathur said, "Limitless X has been a proud sponsor of Mixed Martial Arts for some time and takes pride in continuing to support such events that provide recognition to the dedicated athletes in the sport. The daily hard work displayed by MMA athletes is the exact dedication and persistence that VYBE represents and best articulates our motto to 'Visualize Yourself Better Every Day'".

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health, and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless X, has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

Jas' passion is helping accelerate the achievement of people's health, wellness, and business goals, inspired by his personal transformation story of losing over 250lbs in his twenties. Now a sought-after expert in developing fitness and training programs, he's helped many high-profile figures embark on their own health journeys and seeks to do the same for today's youth. Suitably, Jas recently partnered with Dr. Oz's nonprofit, Healthcorps, to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.

As Jas transformed his life and body, he applied his newfound passion for health and wellness towards launching Limitless X. Prospective services he is blueprinting for the company include personality development, life coaching, and educational platforms, in addition to the brand portfolio.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industries.

