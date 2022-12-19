The Bunny Portfolio Has Averaged 13.6% Per Year

These stocks have great earnings growth, but are modestly priced

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Companies that make this list have average earnings growth of 25% over the past five years and sell for below 12 times earnings.
Article's Main Image

What do you call a stock that has a great earnings growth history, yet sells for modest price?

You might call it a paradox. I call it a candidate for the Bunny Portfolio.

I invented the Bunny Portfolio in 1999 and have written about it almost every year since. It’s named after the Energizer Bunny of battery-commercial fame, which is “still going” long after you would have expected it to run out of juice.

In 21 outings, this hypothetical portfolio has posted an average one-year return of 13.6%, which beats the 9.5% average for the Standard & Poor's 500 Total Return Index.

Bear in mind that my column results are hypothetical and shouldn’t be confused with results I obtain for clients. Also, past performance doesn’t predict the future.

Last year, the Bunny beat the index by losing less. The S&P declined 13.4% while the Bunny lost 5.2%. Commercial Metals Co. (

CMC, Financial) was the best gainer, returning about 49%. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO, Financial) was the biggest loser, down nearly 45%.

The Bunny Portfolio has been profitable 13 times out of 21, but has beaten the index only 10 times.

How it works

To be included, a stock must have averaged 25% earnings growth for the past five years, and yet must sell for 12 times recent earnings or less. That can happen only when investors have grown pessimistic about future prospects. But who said that people are good at predicting the future?

The stock must also be based in the U.S. and have a market value of $250 million or more.

There are 10 stocks in the Bunny Portfolio each year. I don’t pick them; a computer program automatically selects the five qualifying stocks with the fastest growth rates, and the five with the lowest ratio of stock price to the company’s earnings.

New selections

Hopping along, let’s see what the Bunny paradigm chooses now. This year’s list is dominated by homebuilders and financial companies.

American Equity Investment Life Holdings Co. (

AEL, Financial) weighs in at only 3 times earnings. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the company primarily sells annuities. It has increased its revenue at a 24% annual clip for the past decade. High inflation could make annuities less attractive, hence the low valuation.

Azenta Inc. (

AZTA, Financial) supplies instruments, tissue-sample storage equipment and software to the biotech industry. The Chelmsford, Massachusetts company was formerly known as Brooks Automation. It has a strong balance sheet, with very little debt.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (

BCSF, Financial), of Boston, is an offshoot of Bain Capital, the private equity firm once headed by Mitt Romney, for former presidential candidate. While parent Bain lends mostly to large companies, this company aims to work with “middle market” companies.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (

BSIG, Financial), based in Boston, is an investment management company partially owned by Paulson & Co. John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio), famous for foreseeing the real-estate crisis of 2008 and making some $20 billion as a result, sits on the board of directors.

Carlyle Group Inc. (

CG, Financial), based in Washington D.C., manages investment funds that invest in natural resources, private companies or real estate. Profits were mediocre in 2012 to 2016, then picked up dramatically in 2017 through 2021.

Century Communities Inc. (

CCS, Financial), out of Greenwood Village, Colorado, is a homebuilder. Homebuilding stocks soared in the past five years but plunged in the past year as investors figured that rising mortgage rates would be poison to home building. So far, Century’s profits are holding up well.

Matson Inc. (

MATX, Financial), with headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii, carries ocean freight between Hawaii, the continental U.S. and various islands in the Pacific. In the past five years, it has grown its earnings at a 38% annual pace, yet the stock sells for only 2 times earnings.

M/I Homes Inc. (

MHO, Financial), a homebuilder based in Columbus, Ohio, has gradually improved its profitability over the past decade. M/I and Century Communities both sell for a mere 3 times earnings – a sign that investors feel sure that homebuilding will hit the wall in 2023.

Owl Rock Capital Corp. (

ORCC, Financial), of New York City, is another lender to mid-sized companies. This stock has gone nowhere for a decade. Profits were long mediocre, but have picked up recently.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (

PFSI, Financial) makes the Bunny roster for a fourth year in a row. That means investors were skeptics as long ago as December 2019. Yet the stock has risen more than 80% in the past three years. The company, out of Westlake, California, is a mortgage banker.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments LLC in Boston, Massachusetts, and a syndicated columnist. His firm or clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at [email protected].

Also check out:

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.