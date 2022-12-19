WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank ( WSFS), announced it has provided grants to two community organizations located in Delaware and New Jersey as part of its continuing series of philanthropic activities by WSFS and the Foundation. The grants, approved in the fourth quarter by the WSFS CARES Foundation board, will support the following organizations:



Food Bank of Delaware ($50,000)

The Food Bank of Delaware distributes millions of pounds of food each year to the community through on-site food pantries, mobile food pantries and a network of hunger-relief partners throughout the state. Its mission is to inspire hope in its communities by providing food to nourish Delawareans, while collaborating on long-term solutions to hunger and poverty. The WSFS funds will assist with building expansion in Milford, Delaware. Virtua Health Foundation ($50,000)

The Virtua Health Foundation, based in Marlton, N.J., partners through philanthropy with patients and families, colleagues, community organizations, corporations, and leaders in the community to make a real difference. Virtua Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing Virtua’s mission through philanthropy. The WSFS funds will support the launch of a new Mobile Health and Cancer Screening Unit as an addition to Virtua’s growing mobile health platform, which currently boasts a grocery store, farmers market, pediatric services, and mobile mammography screening services. The multi-purpose unit will be deployed to quickly respond to any urgent health needs or crisis facing the community.

“For nearly 200 years, WSFS has been committed to providing vital support to our Communities,” said Patrick J. Ward, Executive Vice President, Pennsylvania Market President at WSFS Bank and Chairman of the WSFS CARES Foundation. “Strengthening those in need is one of the Foundation’s key pillars, which aligns closely with these nonprofit organizations focused on nutrition, health and wellness. We look forward to working together with the Food Bank of Delaware and Virtua Health Foundation to provide nourishment and critical health screenings to those in need to help them lead a happy, healthy life.”

“We are deeply grateful to the WSFS CARES Foundation for its remarkable investment in our new Mobile Health and Cancer Screening Unit,” said Sarah Fawcett-Lee, FAHP, CFRE, Senior Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer at Virtua Health. “At Virtua Health, we are working hard to improve access to affordable, equitable, and culturally sensitive health services for our neighbors in South Jersey. This new addition to Virtua’s mobile health fleet will arrive in spring 2023, and it’s going to play an integral role in this effort. By offering free screenings for breast, gynecologic, colorectal and prostate cancer, we will be able to save more lives and help more people be well, get well, and stay well.”

“We are so grateful for WSFS’ commitment to our new facility in Milford,” said Cathy Kanefsky, President and CEO of Food Bank of Delaware. “WSFS’ support is enabling us to build hope in Milford. This new 67,000-square-foot facility will help us positively impact so many more lives in the state of Delaware. Thousands of Delawareans are counting on us to provide needed services, and our work is not possible without generous community members. This new building allows us to become a better Food Bank of Delaware.”

About the WSFS CARES Foundation

The WSFS CARES Foundation brings WSFS’ mission of We Stand for Service® to life across the communities we serve. The mission of the WSFS CARES Foundation is to support qualified nonprofit service organizations within our regional footprint that are invested in improving communities, fostering a spirit of inclusion and diversity, and whose focus aligns with the WSFS CARES Foundation’s transformational vision. For more information, please visit https://www.wsfsbank.com/about-us/community/wsfs-foundation.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $61.4 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.



