Applied DNA to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on December 14, 2022

Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, today announced that it plans to release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market close on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The Company’s management will host a conference call with investors and covering analysts starting at 4:30 pm ET that same day. On the call, Chief Financial Officer Beth Jantzen and President and CEO Dr. James A. Hayward will discuss the Company’s quarterly financial performance and recent accomplishments, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To access the conference call:

  • U.S. callers should dial 1-844-887-9402, and international callers should dial +1-412-317-6798 approximately five minutes before the call begins.
  • Participants should ask to be connected to the Applied DNA Financial Results conference call.

You can listen to the call and view the accompanying exhibits on Applied DNA’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.adnas.com%2Fnews-events%2Fcompany-events%2F at the scheduled time. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on the investor relations website approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com+for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing+list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005542/en/

