J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, will participate in Wreaths Across America for the ninth consecutive year. This year, 70 J.B. Hunt drivers will help 42 loads of wreaths reach their final destination at veteran cemeteries throughout the country to remember fallen veterans this holiday season.

“It’s important to remember our fallen veterans, especially during the holiday season,” said Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt. “As each wreath is placed, we express our appreciation and reflect on the sacrifices they made to preserve our freedoms.”

J.B. Hunt corporate and field employees will join volunteers at Fayetteville National Cemetery on Wreaths Across America Day, December 17, to place wreaths on the headstones. Additionally, the company will hold a support rally on December 16 at its corporate headquarters with guest speaker Daniel Robinson, a Gold Star father who lost his son, Senior Chief Special Operator Heath Robinson, in Afghanistan in 2011.

Altogether, J.B. Hunt will assist in the delivery of approximately 287,000 wreaths to cemeteries nationwide, including Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dayton National Cemetery, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Georgia National Cemetery, National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Riverside National Cemetery, Salisbury National Cemetery, San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, and Tahoma National Cemetery, among others. A collaboration with BNSF Railway will make this year’s delivery the largest number of Intermodal loads hauled in the company’s nine-year history of supporting Wreaths Across America. J.B. Hunt has customized 12 tractors and 4 trailers with a military-themed wrap to participate in the deliveries.

The national theme for the 2022 Wreaths Across America campaign is “Find a Way to Serve”, and more than two million volunteers will participate nationwide to honor fallen veterans. All J.B. Hunt drivers for Wreaths Across America are veterans or have a direct association with a veteran. Nearly 2.2 million wreaths are placed on veteran headstones at more than 2,100 participating locations during Wreaths Across America Day.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

