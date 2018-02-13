BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Block, Inc. (: SQ)

Class Period: November 4, 2021 – April 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 12, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) that, as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company’s subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; (4) and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Schmitt Industries, Inc. ( SMIT)

Class Period: September 1, 2020 – September 20, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 12, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Schmitt continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Schmitt’s financial statements from August 31, 2021 to the present included "certain errors"; (3) as a result, Schmitt would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (: ARGO)

Class Period: February 13, 2018 – August 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 19, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Argo’s reserves were wholly inadequate and its underwriting standards were not prudent as was represented; (2) Argo had dramatically changed its underwriting policies on certain U.S. construction contracts as far back as 2018; (3) these policies were underwritten outside of the Company’s “core” business including in certain states and for certain exposures that were far riskier than investors understood and that the Company no longer would service moving forward; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

