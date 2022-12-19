Vishay Intertechnology microBUCK® Synchronous Buck Regulators Receive 2022 China AI Excellence Innovation Award From Elecfans

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SiC45x Family Delivers Up to 98 % Peak Efficiency, Increased Power Density and Transient Response Compared to Previous-Generation Devices

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today announced that its SiC45x family of microBUCK® synchronous buck regulators has been recognized by industry publication Elecfans with a 2022 China AI Excellence Innovation Award in the “Intelligent Sensing / Storage / Power Management” category.

Now in its third year, the China AI Excellence Innovation Awards recognize products and technologies introduced over the past year that have delivered a far-reaching impact on the AI industry. Finalists are determined by online voting, with industry experts selecting the winners. This year Vishay’s SiC45x family of microBUCK synchronous buck regulators was recognized for helping reduce energy consumption in data centers and industrial computers by delivering up to 98 % peak efficiency while providing increased power density and transient response compared to previous-generation devices.

The high power density of the SiC45x regulators is made possible by co-packaging two high performance, vertical trench MOSFETs with a PWM controller in a compact 5 mm x 5 mm or 5 mm x 7 mm package, while the devices’ high efficiency and reduced power losses are a result of their low operating current in idle mode. Intended to simplify the design of high performance point of load (POL) converters, the integrated regulators require minimal external components for configuration with internal loop compensation, and they offer PMBus 1.3 compliance for power system telemetry.

SiC45x family regulators offer current ratings of 12 A, 15 A, 25 A, and 40 A with input voltages from 4.5 V to 20 V. They are internally compensated over the entire VIN and VOUT range of operation. Highly configurable, the devices combine their wide input voltage range with an adjustable output voltage from 0.3 V to 12 V. The regulators feature programmable switching frequencies from 300 kHz to 1.5 MHz and three operating modes: forced continuous conduction, power save, or ultrasonic. All SiC45x family devices share the same footprint to provide designers with a scalable solution offering cost and performance optimizations while accelerating design time.

Award winners were announced at a ceremony on Nov. 6 in Shenzhen. Alan Zhang, distribution senior sales manager for Vishay, was on hand to accept the award on the company’s behalf. A complete list of winners can be found at https://www.elecfans.com/activity/ai-2022/awards_winners.html.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. microBUCK is a registered trademark of Siliconix incorporated.

Link to DNA of Tech image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxMjA1MCM1MzA2NjI1IzIwMTk4MDU=
Vishay-Intertechnology-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.